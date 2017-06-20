I-220 reopens after 18-wheeler crash

Interstate 220 is open again after a wreck that closed both lanes of traffic overnight.

Officials say a truck hauling lumber crashed into a median just before 11 p.m. in a construction zone between North Market Street and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.

Police say lumber from spilled on both sides of the interstate shutting down all lanes on I-220 in the area.

Bossier City and state police have been redirecting drivers coming from Bossier City until it's reopened.

Crews were out all night trying to clean up debris.

Shreveport police say a car was also involved in the wreck but no one was taken to the hospital with any injuries.

