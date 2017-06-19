Log truck overturns in ditch along LA 6, killing Florien man

A Florien man died when this log truck overturned in a ditch June 19. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Fire District 7)

A log truck driver died when his loaded rig overturned in a ditch.

Louisiana state troopers have identified him as 60-year-old Samuel J. Richardson, of Florien.

The wreck happened about 4:10 p.m. Monday on Louisiana Highway 6 near Fort Jesup.

Richardson's 2008 Peterbilt was loaded with logs as the 18-wheeler was headed west on Louisiana Highway 6.

He lost control of the rig, causing it to run off the roadway on the left and overturn in a ditch on the eastbound side of the highway, Master Trooper Daniel “Scott” Moreau, of Troop E.

Richardson, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Results of routine toxicology tests are pending.

Sabine Parish Fire Department and Natchitoches Parish Fire District 7 also responded to the wreck.

Twenty-seven people have died in 22 crashes this year in Troop E.

