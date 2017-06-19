Man accused of stealing from liquor store

Jerry Walker, 57, was arrested for the outstanding warrant and additionally charged with criminal trespassing. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Police have arrested a man accused of stealing merchandise from a Shreveport liquor store.

The theft happened on June 5 at Cuban Liquor on Pierremont Road.

Police say 57-year-old Jerry Walker Jr. reportedly entered the store, grabbed items, hid them and left the store without paying for the merchandise.

Shreveport police investigators gathered information allowing them to get a warrant for Walker’s arrest charging him with theft of goods.

While officers were responding to a call of a suspicious person at a home in the 500 block of Argyle St, the man gave the officers a false name, according to police. It was later discovered the man was Walker.

Walker was arrested for the outstanding warrant and additionally charged with criminal trespassing.

His bond has been set at $2,500.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.