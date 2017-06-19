Powhatan man again accused of taking farm equipment

BOOKED: Carl Mobley, 18, of the 200 block of North Railroad Street in Powhatan, one count of unauthorized use of a movable valued at more than $10,000. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

For the second time in seven months, a Natchitoches Parish man is accused of taking John Deere farm equipment.

The latest arrest of 18-year-old Carl Mobley has him being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of unauthorized use of a movable valued at more than $10,000.

Mobley, of the 200 block of North Railroad Street in Powhatan, is accused of taking a 2006 John Deere 6420 Cabover tractor with a front loader from a field in the Cloutierville area.

The theft was reported to Natchitoches sheriff's deputies at 4:38 p.m. Friday at Churchman Farms off Louisiana Highway 1 at Derry.

Detective Greg Dunn, chief of investigations for the Sheriff's Office, recalled seeing a John Deere tractor matching the description of the stolen equipment earlier in the day in a field off Louisiana Highway 491.

Investigators then confirmed the abandoned tractor was the one that had been taken.

Authorities said Mobley had been visiting and living with relatives in the area.

While interviewing him, he allegedly confessed to the theft and showed detectives where he had hidden the key.

His bond has been set at $2,500.

And the tractor has been returned to its owner.

In November, Mobley was arrested on a charge of felony theft in connection with the theft of a John Deere farm combine near Powhatan.

That case is pending in Natchitoches District Court with an expected court date of next week, according to the Natchitoches Parish district attorney’s office.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.