Tropical storm likely to develop in Gulf

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico, north of the Yucatan Peninsula is likely to organize into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours. As of now, the disturbance is very broad and lacks a well defined eye wall, however tropical storm force wind speeds 200+ miles out of from the disorganized center have lead to tropical storm watches and warnings along the Louisiana coast. If the disturbance does come together it would be named Tropical Storm Cindy.

Although this storm is not likely to reach hurricane strength it does have the potential to drop very heavy rainfall. Several models have this storm continuing a northern track towards southeast Louisiana. This would mean the heaviest of rainfall would be along the eastern edge of the storm affecting southern Mississippi, Alabama and the panhandle of Florida.

However, a few models have this storm slowing, and making more of a northwestward track putting landfall near Houston, TX. This would ultimately lead to heavier rain for us here in the ArkLaTex with 3-5"+ possible, with rain beginning as early as late Wednesday evening.

Tropical Storm Bret developed Monday afternoon with tropical storm force winds of 40 mph. This disturbance is affecting Venezuela in South America and will likely weaken very quickly over the next 36 hours posing little threat for the US.

We'll be monitoring the tropics very closely in the coming days.

