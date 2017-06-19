Tropical Storm Cindy intensifies as it heads toward the ArkLaTex

Tropical Storm Cindy is picking up strength over the Gulf of Mexico.

Get continuous updates and check out the tropical storm tracker on the Stormtracker 12 Weather app.

The system will approach the Louisiana coast Wednesday night, with landfall possible near the Texas/Louisiana border before sunrise Thursday.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect along the Louisiana and Texas coasts and points inland.

The latest forecast track of Cindy brings the storm right across the ArkLaTex as a tropical depression late Thursday. Although the center of the storm won't arrive until Thursday evening or night, bands of rain will begin arriving by late Wednesday and continue through the day Thursday.

Heavy rain is the greatest threat from Cindy. Futuretrack suggests rain totals of 2-4" could be common across much of the ArkLaTex with more than 5-6" of rain possible in some areas.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from Wednesday evening through Friday morning for areas primarily near and south of I-20.

Isolated severe weather is also possible, primarily to the east of the storm's track. Damaging wind gusts above 50mph and even a few isolated spin-up tornadoes will be possible across northwest Louisiana and parts of southwest Arkansas on Thursday.

Here's a timeline of the storm with the latest FutureTrack models:

We'll be monitoring the movement of Cindy very closely the rest of the week. You can check for updates on the Stormtracker 12 Facebook Page and through Twitter.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.