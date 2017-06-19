Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf

Tropical Storm Cindy has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters said the system will approach the Louisiana coast by Wednesday, with some strengthening possible.

Tropical storm force wind speeds 200+ miles out of from the center had already lead to tropical storm watches and warnings along the Louisiana and Texas coasts.

The current track of the storm shows potential to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to the ArkLaTex, with the storm passing through NWLA around 1 a.m. Friday.

Although this storm is not likely to reach hurricane strength it does have the potential to drop very heavy rainfall. Several models have this storm continuing a northern track towards southeast Louisiana. This would mean the heaviest of rainfall would be along the eastern edge of the storm affecting southern Mississippi, Alabama and the panhandle of Florida. However, models are now trending more westward - making more of a northwestward track putting landfall near Houston, TX late Wednesday.

This would ultimately lead to heavier rain for us here in the ArkLaTex with 4-6"+ possible, with rain beginning as early as late Wednesday evening. Heavy rainfall would be the biggest threat, however the potential for very strong wind gusts over 60 mph and a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

Tropical Storm Bret developed Monday afternoon with tropical storm force winds of 40 mph. This disturbance is affecting Venezuela in South America and will likely weaken very quickly over the next 36 hours posing little threat for the US.

