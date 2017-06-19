Tropical Storm Cindy expected to move onshore tonight

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.

Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.

Tropical Storm Cindy is nearing the coastline and expected to move onshore near the Texas/Louisiana border late Wednesday night.

Get continuous updates and check out the tropical storm tracker on the StormTracker 12 Weather app.

The system will approach the Louisiana coast Wednesday night, with landfall likely near the Texas/Louisiana border before sunrise Thursday.

Tropical storm force winds of 39 mph or higher are expected closer to the coast, but Cindy is expected to gradually weaken as it tracks toward the ArkLaTex. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph are likely across the southern ArkLaTex with gusts as high as 30-40 mph on Thursday. There is a Lake Wind Advisory in effect for areas south of I-20 through 7pm Thursday.

Cindy is expected to weaken from a tropical storm to a tropical depression as it moves through the ArkLaTex Thursday. Bands of heavy rain and storms are likely starting by sunrise Thursday and continuing throughout the day.

Heavy rain is the greatest threat from Cindy. Future Track suggests rain totals of 2-4" could be common across much of the ArkLaTex with more than 5-6" of rain possible in some areas.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Friday morning. Make note that two additional counties have been added to the Flash Flood Watch in Southwest Arkansas.

Isolated severe weather is also possible, primarily to the east of the storm's track. Damaging wind gusts above 50 mph and even a few isolated spin-up tornadoes will be possible across northwest Louisiana and parts of southwest Arkansas on Thursday.

Here's a timeline of the storm with the latest FutureTrack models:

We'll be monitoring the movement of Cindy very closely the rest of the week. You can check for updates on the StormTracker 12 Facebook Page and through Twitter.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.