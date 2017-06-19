Two people injured in wreck on I-49 in Natchitoches Parish

LifeAir flew at least one person to a hospital after a two-vehicle wreck the afternoon of June 19 in Natchitoches Parish. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Natchitoches Parish authorities are investigating a two-vehicle wreck.

It happened at 1:46 p.m. Monday on southbound Interstate 49 near milepost 131.

That's just south of the city of Natchitoches.

Two people were hurt in the wreck.

LifeAir was brought in to fly at least one of them to an Alexandria hospital.

The wreck involved a 2007 Ford pickup being driven by 21-year-old Travis J. Stewart, of Provencal, and a 1992 Dodge pickup being driven by 65-year-old Evert K. Ryland, of Deville, according the Louisiana State Police.

Ryland was taken to Rapides Trauma Center for treatment of moderate injuries.

Stewart was taken to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Authorities have cited Stewart for one count each of careless operation of a motor vehicle and driving under suspension.

"If you are traveling through the area, pay attention to the roadway, drive carefully and expect delays while law enforcement, fire and EMS work the scene," says a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

