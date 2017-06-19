Police: One person fatally shot through a door in Shreveport

Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting.

It happened at 2:03 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West 80th Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That is between Linwood Avenue and Dowdell Street in the city's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Preliminary investigation shows someone was shot through the door of a residence there, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity.

Eleven police units are on the scene, dispatch records show.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

