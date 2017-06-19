Police ID slain man, person suspected of killing him

WANTED: Travis L. Jackson, 38, of Shreveport, one count of second-degree murder (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police have identified the victim of the city's latest homicide and the man they think killed him.

Authorities say 38-year-old Travis L. Jackson, of Shreveport, is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

He is suspected of fatally shooting 68-year-old Edward Lawrence at 2:03 p.m. Monday at Lawrence's house in the 300 block of West 80th Street.

That is between Linwood Avenue and Dowdell Street in the city's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Preliminary information suggests that the shooting in the front doorway while the two were in a heated argument.

Lawrence was taken to University Health for treatment of at least one gunshot wound to his chest. He later died.

Authorities said Jackson fled the scene of the shooting in a gold or tan Chevrolet Suburban SUV.

took place between Jackson and Lawrence which led to Jackson allegedly firing the fatal shots.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

