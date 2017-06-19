Man dies after being shot during argument in Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man dies after being shot during argument in Shreveport

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12) (Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12)
(Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12) (Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are investigating a fatal shooting during an argument just inside the front door of a residence.

It happened at 2:03 p.m. Monday at a house in the 300 block of West 80th Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

That is between Linwood Avenue and Dowdell Street in the city's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

A 68-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Authorities have not yet released his name.

Nor have police released any information about a suspect or suspects nor a motive.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly