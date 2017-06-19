Sheriff: Girl drowns in Red River in McCurtain County

A girl drowned in the Red River in Oklahoma Saturday night.

According to McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Claridy, deputies were called out just before 6 p.m. to the Rocky Shoals at the Red River near Tom, OK.

Sheriff Claridy says the 10-year-old girl slipped and went under the 6 feet of water and never resurfaced.

Her body was discovered just after 9 p.m. about 70 yards from where she went into the river.

Her name has not yet been released.

Sheriff Claridy says the 10-year-old and her family were at the river on Friday and when they returned on Saturday, water was about 6 inches higher.

McCurtian County Sheriff's Office worked to find the girl with the help of several volunteer fire departments out of McCurtain County and the Oklahoma Lake Patrol.

