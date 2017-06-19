Exhibit showcases life of legendary guitarist James Burton

An exhibit featuring legendary James Burton memorabilia and guitars is open in Shreveport.

The Art of the Guitar event is located at 801 Texas Street in Shreveport from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at night.

The exhibit features almost 50 guitars, memorabilia, music awards and albums that represent the life of the rock and roll hall of famer.

It is hosted by Shreveport Regional Arts Council and runs through Saturday, August 19.

Tickets are $10 and include a free first drink and appetizers.

