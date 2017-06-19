Police search for man who robbed Shreveport fast food restaurant

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are searching for a man who robbed a fast food restaurant Sunday night.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. at the Popeyes Louisiana Chicken in the 4400 block of Pines Road.

Police say a masked man entered the front door with his hands in his pocket holding what appeared to be a weapon.

Witnesses told police the man never showed a weapon, he just acted like he had one.

The man reportedly got away through the back door with an unknown amount of money.

Police say the man is described as being 6 foot tall and was wearing a ski mask, black Dickies pants and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

