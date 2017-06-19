Police search for man who robbed Shreveport fast food restaurant - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Police search for man who robbed Shreveport fast food restaurant

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSLA) (Source: KSLA)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are searching for a man who robbed a fast food restaurant Sunday night. 

Click here to watch KSLA News 12 This Morning streaming live for the latest on this story.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. at the Popeyes Louisiana Chicken in the 4400 block of Pines Road. 

Police say a masked man entered the front door with his hands in his pocket holding what appeared to be a weapon. 

Witnesses told police the man never showed a weapon, he just acted like he had one. 

The man reportedly got away through the back door with an unknown amount of money.

Police say the man is described as being 6 foot tall and was wearing a ski mask, black Dickies pants and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly