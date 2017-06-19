The Spotlight: Call of Duty

Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore held the 3rd annual Benton 7on7 Invitational Tournament at Freedom Fields in Bossier City.

The Parkway Panthers defeated the Captain Shreve Gators in the championship game 21-4 is the final.

Parkway quarterback Justin Rogers was named the offensive MVP. Captain Shreve defensive back Alex Dean was named the defensive MVP.

The event partnered with the FCA and brought in Louisiana Tech running back Boston Scott to speak with athletes in attendance.