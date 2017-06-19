Marshall police to host Coffee with a Cop gathering Tuesday

Marshall, Texas, residents this week will be able to have a cup or two of Joe while meeting with their police officers.

The city's Police Department will hold a Coffee with a Cop gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Marshall Civic Center, 2501 East End Boulevard South.

The public gathering is designed to allow citizens and officers from the department's patrol and criminal investigations get to know more about each other.

Citizens will be given an opportunity to ask questions, speak with officers about issues in their community and build relationships with each other.

The coffee and other refreshments will be free.

