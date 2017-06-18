Bossier man accused of leading NPSO deputies on 27-mile chase

Natchitoches sheriff's deputies say this Ford Mustang sped past them at 107 mph June 18 then fled from them for 27 miles. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Ford Mustang sped past sheriff's deputies at 107 mph then fled from them for 27 miles, authorities say.

It happened early Sunday afternoon in Natchitoches Parish.

Now a Bossier City man who apparently was traveling home from Alexandria is in jail on almost a dozen charges.

Sheriff's Detective Amber Shirley was working a special detail at 12:09 p.m. Sunday afternoon when she clocked the northbound car speeding in a 75-mph zone on Interstate 49 near the Waterwell exit south of Natchitoches.

The car then led deputies east on Louisiana Highway 478, then north on Louisiana Highway 1 into Natchitoches then around the Natchitoches Bypass traveling in excess of 100 mph, the Sheriff's Office reports.

The pursuit then continued onto Texas and Washington streets then east on Louisiana Highway 6 toward Clarence.

Natchitoches authorities broke off the chase after contacting the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office for assistance on U.S. Highway 84 near the Natchitoches-Winn parish line and learning that no Winn deputies were in the immediate area.

However, Natchitoches deputies still were in the Clarence area when they again spotted the Mustang, this time traveling north on U.S. Highway 71 in excess of 100 mph.

The car again failed to stop and went on the shoulder of the road to get around a patrol unit.

The pursuit continued into Campti, where the car exited US 71. They then were able to block the vehicle in on Cox Street.

Now 20-year-old Dakota Dean Walburn, of the 200 block of Crossroads Boulevard, is being held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on five counts of speeding, two counts of resisting by flight and one count each of passing on the shoulder, careless operation of a vehicle, running a stop sign and failure to yield.

Authorities say they clocked Walburn's vehicle traveling 107 mph in a 75-mph zone on I-49 and more than 100 mph in 55-mph zones on LA 478, the Louisiana Highway 3110 Bypass, LA 6 and US 71.

Walburn's passenger was released without being charged.

Deputies said Walburn could not give them a reason for leading them on the pursuit.

