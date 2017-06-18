2 gunmen rob Shreveport convenience store

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >>
The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Two people have been arrested after an 8-year-old boy was shot in the head in Jackson Saturday night.More >>
A heartbreaking story this Father's Day weekend. A dad telling how his son died a hero at Put-In-Bay by saving the lives of family members after a freak accident electrified the water around their boat. The Currie family from Dublin, right outside Columbus, Ohio, was docked Friday night in Put-In-Bay at Miller Marina. Their dog Daisy ended up in the water and that's when something went horribly wrong. Jeff Currie's two sons, jumped in to help save the dog. Currie say...More >>
