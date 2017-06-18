2 gunmen rob Shreveport convenience store

Shreveport police are investigating the armed robbery of a convenience store.

It happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at S&M Quick Stop at Stoner at Creswell avenues.

Two men wearing dark-colored clothing and armed with handguns demanded money then left on foot, police said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information holdup to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

