Travel advisory: Wreck partially blocks Colquitt Road

One lane of Colquitt Road near southwest Shreveport is partially blocked as a result of a wreck, the Caddo Sheriff's Office reports.

It happened at 6:10 p.m. Sunday on Colquitt Road at Harper Road, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A KSLA News 12 viewer said the wreck involved an older-model Lincoln that landed on its side.

A Sheriff's Office dispatcher could only confirm that one vehicle is partially blocking one lane.

Caddo Fire District 4 sent one unit to an EMS call at Colquitt at Harper. It has since left the scene.

Dispatch records show two Sheriff's Office units on a major wreck at the same location.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.