Armed person barricaded themselves in Shreveport home

More than a dozen officers are on the scene after an armed person reportedly barricaded themselves in a home in Shreveport Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to Jordan Street near Gilbert Drive and Magnolia Avenue just before 1 p.m.
Police say an unidentified person has barricaded themselves in a home after threatening their neighbors.
Police have a perimeter set up around the house.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
