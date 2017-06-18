Armed person barricaded themselves in Shreveport home

More than a dozen officers are on the scene after an armed person reportedly barricaded themselves in a home in Shreveport Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to Jordan Street near Gilbert Drive and Magnolia Avenue just before 1 p.m.

Police say an unidentified person has barricaded themselves in a home after threatening their neighbors.

Police have a perimeter set up around the house.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

