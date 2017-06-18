Teen dead following Plain Dealing shooting

Bossier Parish deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a teenage boy in Plain Dealing Sunday morning.

It happened before 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Gilmer St.

According to Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Lt. Bill Davis, several people got into an argument with the 16-year-old victim. That’s when someone reportedly fatally shot the boy.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to Davis.

Deputies have several people in custody for questioning including witnesses of the shooting.

No charges have been filed yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

