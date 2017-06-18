Investigation of homicide in Plain Dealing leads to 2 arrests

BOOKED: Dontaveous Washington, 20, of the 3100 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, one count each of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and resisting an officer. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

BOOKED: Phillip A. Woods, 19, of the 400 block of Fir Street in Springhill, one count of second-degree murder. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Springhill teenager is suspected of fatally shooting a teenager Sunday morning in Plain Dealing.

Bossier sheriff's detectives have arrested 19-year-old Phillip A. Woods, of the 400 block of Fir Street, on one count of second-degree murder.

He is accused of slaying a 16-year-old male as a result of an ongoing dispute about 5:40 a.m. Sunday near a residence in the 400 block of Gilmer Street.

Several people got into an argument with the 16-year-old during which the teen was fatally shot, sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said.

The wounded teen was taken Willis-Knighton Bossier in Bossier City, where he later died.

"The identity of the deceased juvenile is not being released at this time, pending family notification and an ongoing investigation," Davis said.

Authorities say Woods and two other people fled the scene of the slaying.

His car later stopped in Bossier City.

All three were detained and questioned.

Woods was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing at 2:37 p.m. Sunday.

His bond has been set at $750,000.

Booking records identify 20-year-old Dontaveous Washington, of the 3100 block of Shed Road in Bossier City, as a co-defendant in the case.

He was booked into Bossier Maximum-Security Facility at Plain Dealing at 2:53 p.m. Sunday on one count each of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and resisting an officer.

Bond has been set at $500 on the charge of resisting an officer.

No bond has been set on the charge of unauthorized entry.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.