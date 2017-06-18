Last of 5 suspects in Bossier City homicide in custody - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Last of 5 suspects in Bossier City homicide in custody

The last of five suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a Bossier City man last month is in custody after he turned himself in Saturday night.

Jared Douglas Brooks, 19, of Shreveport, is booked into the Bossier City Jail and is charged with first-degree murder, according to Bossier City police.

Brooks along with four others are charged in connection with the shooting death of 63-year-old Salvador Aguirre at what police are calling a home invasion at Aguirre’s Peach Street home on May 25.

The four others arrested are:

  • 14-year old boy from Bossier City
  • Jylan Cortez Winn, 17 of Bossier City
  • Ledarius Cortez Mitchell, 20 of Shreveport
  • Timias Cortez Jackson, 20, of Shreveport

The four men were arrested about two weeks ago with assistance from the United State Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force.

Bond is set at $750,000 for each. 

