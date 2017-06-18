Public meeting on LA 6 project set June 20 in Natchitoches

Federal and state highway officials are seeking comments on the safety and mobility recommendations in the feasibility study for the Louisiana Highway 6 project in Natchitoches Parish.

A public open house will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Natchitoches Arts Center, 716 Second St. in Natchitoches.

It is being sponsored by the Federal Highway Administration and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

A recorded presentation about the project will play continuously throughout the gathering.

Representatives of LaDOTD and the project team will be on hand to answer questions and discuss issues including the location, design features and relocation assistance program.

People will be able to submit comments verbally and in writing during the meeting.

Those who are unable to attend can submit comments by June 30 by email to LA6stagezero@neel-schaffer.com or by mail to:

LA 6 Feasibility Study

Attn: Nick J. Ferlito Jr., P.E., PTOE

Neel-Schaffer Inc.

10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite G360

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

All comments must include the author's name and address.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.