ETX authorities investigating apparent suicide of suspect in 2 slayings in Shreveport

Harrison County, Texas, authorities are investigating the apparent suicide of a man Shreveport police think killed two people in their city Sunday morning.

Shreveport investigators previously said the fatal shootings of a man and woman at a west Shreveport residence do not appear to have been a random act.

Now those investigators "... have reason to believe the female shooting victim may have, at some point, been engaged in a relationship with the man who supposedly shot and killed himself in Texas this morning," Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

The two who were found slain in Shreveport have been identified as 54-year-old Eric Cox, of Keithville, and 39-year-old Tara Wren, of Shreveport, according to the Caddo coroner's office.

"We do not know if the individuals in the house are related or romantically involved at this point," Hines said earlier. "We do believe they knew each other."

Cox's and Wren's bodies were discovered about 6 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Junior Place.

That's just west of Jefferson-Paige Road and just west of Interstate 220.

Wren's body was found on the front lawn. Cox was found dead in the house.

Each had been shot at least once.

Investigators think the two were slain sometime between late Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

"Police suspect a person known to one or both victims may be responsible for the slayings," Hines said earlier.

A dozen officers responded to the Junior Place residence and were searching for the person they think is responsible for the shooting.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

The bodies of Cox and Wren have been taken to University Health in Shreveport for autopsy.

For longtime residents of that part of Shreveport, the double homicide serves as a chilling reminder of just how much things in their neighborhood have changed over the years.

Doris Harper, who's lived in the area for 60 years, said the scene of the deadly shooting at one point had been among the empty houses on the street.

"I don't know. I thought it was vacant. It had been for a while."

District G Councilman Jerry Bowman said he and city crews were just out in the area about road repairs and addressing all the empty homes.

"All you can do is try to keep it decent and livable. You know, I think everyone deserves a nice way of life," Bowman said.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the slayings to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

