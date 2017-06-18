2 dead after early morning Shreveport shooting

Police are on the scene of a shooting after two people were found dead in a Shreveport home Sunday morning.

A dozen of officers responded to the 3500 block of Junior Place between North Maywood and Parkwood Drive around 6 a.m., according to Caddo dispatch records.

When police arrived, they found a man shot inside the home and a woman shot in the front yard.

Police are searching for the person who they believe is responsible for the shooting.

No names have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

