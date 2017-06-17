Jehovah Witnesses hold regional convention in Bossier City

This year's theme is "Don't Give Up." It is being held at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Approximately 6,000 delegates are attending the annual Regional Convention of Jehovah Witnesses.

This year's theme is "Don't Give Up." It is being held at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.

A spokesman for the group says this year's event is designed to help Christians not give up in light of all the bad conditions taking place locally and worldwide.

"So what we are focus on in our convention is making sure that we understand that what's happening today was foretold to occur but it is leading up to big positive changes that are going to be good for all mankind, therefore, we all need to not give up," said Carlos Boston, the convention's spokesman.



The convention will continue through Sunday beginning at 9:20 am. The event is free to the public.

