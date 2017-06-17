Public hearing to be held to consider increasing millage rates

The Caddo Parish Law Enforcement District will hold a public hearing in July to consider increasing millage rates without voter approval.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25, at 9:30 a.m. at the Government Plaza located at 505 Travis Street, room 700.

Authorities will consider additional or increased millage rates without further voter approval or adopt the adjusted millage rates after reassessment and roll forward to rates not to exceed the prior year’s maximum.

The estimated amount of tax revenues to be collected in the next year from the increased millage is $22,716,000 and the amount of increase in taxes attributable to the millage increased is $440,000.

