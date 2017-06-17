TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of I-20 will be closed in Webster Parish

A portion of Interstate 20 will be closed in Webster Parish on Monday.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is closing westbound lanes of I-20 at Exit 49 (LA 531) in Minden from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The closure is for crews to make emergency patching repairs on the shoulder of the interstate.

Traffic will be diverted off westbound LA 531/I-20 exit ramp and back on at the LA 531/ I-20 entrance ramp.

This work will be performed weather permitting.

