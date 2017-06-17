Stonewall Police Department to be abolished with Governor's signature

Stonewall Police Officers attend meeting to discuss future of the department in February. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/ KSLA New 12)

Picture of a February meeting of the Stonewall Town Council on fate of its police force.(Source: KSLA News 12

With the stroke of a pen on Friday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards made it official: The cash-strapped town of Stonewall can abolish its police department.

Funding for the Stonewall Police force has been an area of debate for the last several years. Back in January, the town council voted to have Mayor Charles Waldon ask legislators to file the bill.

A similar effort had failed three years earlier, after residents came out in force to a town hall meeting in support of the police department. So, that pre-filed bill was pulled.

Officials tell us this decision all boiled down to funding. Residents faced some bleak choices: Either institute a large property tax or abolish the police department. They chose the latter.

Town authorities say it came down to funding of retirement benefits, which would cost roughly $100,000 a year for the officers and chief.

Back In January, the mayor explained, "The state auditor told us it would bankrupt the town eventually because we do not have enough recurring income..." said Mayor Charles Waldon.

The council accepted an offer from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office to take over law enforcement in the town.

