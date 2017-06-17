Driver in fatal 18-wheeler crash in Bienville Parish identified

Louisiana State Police has released the name of a man who was killed in an 18-wheeler wreck on a Bienville Parish highway Friday morning.

State police say 24-year-old Joshua Brown of Downsville was driving a 2016 Kenworth Tanker Truck traveling south on LA 147 just before 8 a.m. when he lost control of the truck, exited the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Brown was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the truck, according to state police.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bienville Parish Coroner.

Impairment is not suspected, however, toxicology samples were taken.

The crash is still under investigation.

