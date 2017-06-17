Marshall man arrested after string of burglaries

Lavaonta Moore is charged with three counts of burglary of building, criminal mischief, evading arrest and assault on a public servant. (Source: Marshall Police Department)

A Marshall man is facing numerous charges for his reported role in a string of burglaries last weekend.

Officers with the Marshall Police Department were patrolling the downtown area on Tuesday when they spotted a man identified as Lavaonta Moore looking into business windows.

When officers tried to check on the Moore, he fled.

Police caught up with him after a short case and discovered he had a warrant for theft.

While interviewing with detectives, Moore confessed to burglarizing Personal Finance on Friday and burglarizing Blissmoor Valley Ranch, The General Store and Barbie’s Formal Wear on Saturday.

Moore was booked into the Harrison County Jail.

He is charged with three counts of burglary of a building, one count of criminal mischief, evading arrest, assault on a public servant and theft charge from a spate case.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.