Caddo Parish man accused of home improvement fraud

Michael Nelson,40, is charged with one count of home improvement fraud. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Shreveport man was arrested after he reportedly took money for a home improvement job that he never finished.

Michael Nelson, 40, contracted a home remodeling job in February that totaled more than $33,000 in materials and labor, according to Caddo sheriff’s detectives.

The homeowner reportedly bought the materials herself and paid Nelson in full for $14,000 in labor costs.

Detectives say three months later, the victim filed a complaint stating Nelson had finished less than half the work and was returning to the job occasionally.

After further investigation, detectives found out Nelson didn’t have the required state license for home improvements over $7,500.

Nelson was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of home improvement fraud.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.