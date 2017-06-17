Caddo Community Action Agency to host job fair

The Caddo Community Action Agency, Inc. is sponsoring a job fair open to the public in Shreveport next week.

The event is Wednesday, June 21, from 9 a.m. to noon at Caddo Community Action Agency, Inc. on 4055 St. Vincent Ave.

Participants are encouraged to bring multiple copies of a resume, dress for success and be prepared in case of an interview.

For more information about the job fair call the Caddo Community Action Agency, Inc. at 318-425-2401.

