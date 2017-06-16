ExpressJet's Shreveport base down to 50 employees

As of this weekend, ExpressJet's base at Shreveport Regional Airport has started closing down.

Officials at the ExpressJet corporate officer confirmed that they are continuing the process of closing the majority of their Shreveport base by Saturday.

Bobbie Battista, ExpressJet's director of corporate communications, said that the Shreveport base will remain partially open until September.

"We had two hangars there," Battista said. "We transferred the heavy maintenance checks to the facility in Knoxville and consolidated the rest of the work into one. So one hangar remains open with a small staff until September 1st."

The new crew of 50 employees is a stark contrast to the 286 employees that the Shreveport facility used to host.

"Employees were given the opportunity to transfer to our other maintenance bases across the country and many of them did."

This process continues after it was first reported in November 2016 that ExpressJet planned to close their Shreveport base by June 17 and consolidate it with its base in Knoxville, TN.

After that announcement, ExpressJet employees came forward saying they were shocked, especially considering how some of them had worked at the Shreveport base for 20 years.

Battista could not confirm how many Shreveport employees were transferred to other ExpressJet bases.

