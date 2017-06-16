Body of 2-year-old found in hot tub in Zwolle

A family is in mourning after a toddler has died in Sabine Parish in an apparent drowning.

According to Sabine Parish's Deputy Coroner, Ron Rivers, authorities received a call reporting a drowning just after 2 p.m. at a mobile home park on Mayfield Loop.

The child's mother said that she left the child alone in the living room while preparing a bath.

After returning to the living room, the child was gone. She searched inside and outside of the home, she asked for a neighbor to help.

The pair eventually found the toddler's body in a connecting yard that had an in-ground pool and above ground hot tub.

Rivers said that the child crawled inside the hot tub and was found wearing only a diaper.

The toddler's body has been sent to University Health for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

