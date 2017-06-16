Coroner IDs man hit, killed by SUV in Shreveport

The U.S. military says a Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan.More >>
A Rutherford County homeowner held two Georgia escapees at gunpoint after they attempted to steal a car at his house, authorities said Thursday night at a press conference.More >>
The pastor of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Chickasha was found dead and burned outside the church on Friday morningMore >>
Four people are charged after a 5-year-old died on a van outside a daycare in West Memphis.More >>
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has decided to distribute the $130,000 reward money for the capture of two inmates accused of killing two correctional officers.More >>
