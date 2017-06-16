Coroner IDs man hit, killed by SUV in Shreveport

The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has released the name of a man that was hit, killed by a vehicle in Shreveport.

Authorities say 59-year-old Robert Hill was crossing Spring Street around 10:30 p.m. when he was struck by a large SUV traveling northbound at high speed.

It happened on Sunday, June 11.

Hill was taken to University Health where he was identified through fingertips.

His ID reportedly listed an address in Washington state.

