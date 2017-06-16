Husband, wife charged with aggravated arson in fire at W. Shreveport apartment complex

The fire at the Olde Salem Village Apartments caused moderate damage, but no one was injured. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A husband and wife are charged with aggravated arson in connection with a fire that damaged a West Shreveport apartment complex back in May.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, fire investigators arrested 27-year-old Lashundra Evans and 24-year-old Tony Evans at 1700 Snow Street Friday and booked into the Shreveport City Jail, accused of intentionally setting fire at the Old Salem Village Apartments on Buncombe Road early on the morning of May 25.

The fire caused moderate damage, but no one was injured.

A statement on the arrests released by SFD late Friday afternoon does not detail suspected motives or how they couple allegedly set the fire, but they say aggravated arson is defined as "the intentional damaging by any explosive substance or the setting fire to any structure, watercraft, or movable whereby it is foreseeable that human life might be endangered."

If convicted, they each face 6 to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $25,000, with 2 of those years without parole.

