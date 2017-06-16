SWAR woman accused of abandoning animals facing multiple cruelty charges

Investigators say it is unknown how long the animals had been abandoned. (Source: Lumberjack Rescue/Facebook)

15 cats and dogs survived and are now with Lumberjack Rescue out of Springhill, LA. (Source: Lumberjack Rescue/Facebook)

Lafayette County Sheriff's Office investigators say 27-year-old Sonya Rena Johnson abandoned dozens of animals and moved away. (Source: Lumberjack Rescue/Facebook)

According to Lumberjack Rescue Shelter Operations Coordinator Erica Dawn, the animals were left locked in cages inside the home on Lake Erling in Canfield, Arkansas. (Source: Lumberjack Rescue/Facebook)

A Southwest Arkansas woman is behind bars, charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty.

Lafayette County Sheriff's Office investigators say 27-year-old Sonya Rena Johnson abandoned dozens of animals and moved away.

Four puppies were found dead on the property, along with several rabbits. Another 11 dogs and 4 cats survived and are now with Lumberjack Rescue out of Springhill, Louisiana.

According to Lumberjack Rescue Shelter Operations Coordinator Erica Dawn, the animals were left locked in cages inside the home on Lake Erling in Canfield, Arkansas.

Investigators say it is unknown how long they had been abandoned.

Johnson was arrested on a warrant Thursday after detectives got a tip that led them to a home just outside of Garland City, Arkansas.

She is charged with 4 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 15 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

She remains in custody at the Lafayette County Detention Center. Her bond has been set at $15,000.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.