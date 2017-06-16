Nearly 600 SWEPCO customers without power in Bossier City

Outages can be reported to AEP-SWEPCO by using the utility's website, swepco.com, or by calling toll-free at (888) 218-3919.

Swepco Crews are working to restore power to nearly 600 customers in Bossier City.

According to SWEPCO spokesman Scott McCloud, the outage happened just before 2 p.m.

He said that possibly a tree limb hit a power line, and as a precaution, one of the city's power circuits has shut down.

McCloud said that crews are working at the corner of Shed Road and Benton Road will have power back on as soon as possible.

The SWEPCO outage map has an estimated time of 5 p.m. when power will be restored.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.