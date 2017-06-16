Social media takes note of post about workers caught sleeping

A Shreveport man is an Internet sensation after posting something on Facebook about workers at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant lying down on the job. (Source: Paul Holland/Facebook)

A Shreveport man is an Internet sensation after posting something on Facebook about McDonald's employees lying down on the job.

Paul Holland shared the photographs along with a lengthy status early Friday morning.

In it, he lists all the reasons the McDonald's on Mansfield Road in Shreveport should hire him.

"I would be highly beneficial to employee exceeding all expectations and duties. I will excessively contribute to the touchstone of excellence and superior work ethics required. My prominent character traits include: dependable, punctual, versatile, disciplined, and trustworthy. My greatest is alertness always being conscious of my environment. This is impossible to obtain without proper sleep. Which is obviously encouraged."

His post is accompanied by photographs of employees sleeping, texting and lying down next to a sign that says the establishment is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"After watching three other cars pull off this morning. I became curious," Holland's post continues. "I thought maybe something was wrong inside and they might be in danger.

"I looked inside after seeing the drive thru open 24hrs sign was lit up. Five employees asleep in the dining area with the doors locked."

He tried to get their attention.

"I knocked on the window only for them to respond with a look as if I'm an idiot for even thinking they are going to serve breakfast," his post says.

"Some with no acknowledgment of my presence. This is absolutely pathetic. There is no valid explanation for this."

A comment was sought from the owner of that McDonald's restaurant. A company spokesman shared this statement:

"We are looking into what was posted and we will be taking the appropriate steps as needed. We will work with the owner-operator to work through that. We are concerned about what we see and we take these things seriously."

Holland concludes his post by saying, "There will be no biscuits for us this morning."

In less than five hours, the post was shared more than 900 times and received more than 200 comments.

Five days later, those numbers stood almost 2,300 shares and more than 600 comments.

