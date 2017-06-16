31st annual Let the Good Times Roll festival kicks off in Shreveport

Friday, June 16 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-06-16 04:53:51 GMT
Friday, June 16 2017 2:13 PM EDT2017-06-16 18:13:46 GMT
A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.More >>
Friday, June 16 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-06-16 16:31:02 GMT
Friday, June 16 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-06-16 16:42:53 GMT
The Navy announced Petty Officer Peter Mims, who had been missing from the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh since June 8, was found Thursday and was transferred to the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for medical evaluation.
Friday, June 16 2017 3:53 AM EDT2017-06-16 07:53:15 GMT
Friday, June 16 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-06-16 18:11:05 GMT
Authorities say two escaped inmates sought in the killings of two guards on a Georgia prison bus were captured Thursday after a chase and being held at gunpoint by a Tennessee homeowner whose vehicle they were trying to steal.More >>
Friday, June 16 2017 3:42 AM EDT2017-06-16 07:42:28 GMT
Friday, June 16 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-06-16 18:15:13 GMT
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.
Thursday, June 15 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-06-15 23:10:05 GMT
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.
The Lubbock Police Department is actively searching for 27-year-old Thomas Ponce out of concern for public's safety. He currently has a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault. Police now say Ponce is accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two women in the past two days.