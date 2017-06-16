31st annual Let the Good Times Roll festival kicks off in Shreveport

Let the Good Times Roll Festival is a 3-day family event set to take place Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18.

The event will take place at Festival Plaza.

It will feature national and local talent accompanied with an array of food, art, and craft selections.

According to their website, the event is held by Rho Omega and Friends as a way to uplift the community and provide scholarships for African American males pursuing higher levels of education.

The festival is open 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday, noon to midnight on Saturday and 2-10 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets for the event are $10. A weekend pass to the festival is also available and may be purchased for $25. Complete event details can be found at www.RhoOmega.com.