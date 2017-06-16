Haughton secures $250,000 grant for Joe Delaney Memorial Park

The town of Haughton has secured a $250,000 matching grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund Program for the Joe Delaney Memorial Park. (Source: James Parish/ KSLA News 12)

The town of Haughton has secured a $250,000 matching grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund Program for the Joe Delaney Memorial Park.

The grant will pay for a splash pad, pavilion, walking trail, benches, and tables.

Martha McGee, the park committee chairwoman, said the projects have already been approved, but they can only build one thing at a time.

The first thing to be built will be the splash pad. The pavilions and shade structures will be built after the splash pad, then they will add the walking trail.

The park was officially opened last fall and was dedicated in memory of Haughton native Joe Delaney. Delaney was a two-sport All-American at Northwestern State University and a Pro Bowl running back for the Kansas City Chiefs. He died in 1983 while trying to save three children from drowning in a pond near Monroe.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.