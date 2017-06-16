Driver ejected, killed in Bienville Parish 18-wheeler crash, roadway shut down

Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly 18-wheeler crash on a Bienville Parish highway.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on LA Hwy. 147 just north of LA Hwy. 507.

Louisiana State Police spokesman Trooper Matt Harris says the truck rolled over and the driver was ejected and killed.

The highway is shut down as crews work to clean a fluid that spilled from the truck into the roadway.

Harris says traffic will be detoured onto LA Hwy. 507 and LA Hwy. 815 in Lincoln Parish.

The driver has not been identified at this time.

