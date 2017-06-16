Police: 2 teens accidentally shot at party

Two teen boys were accidentally shot at a party Thursday night, according to Texarkana, TX police spokesman Shawn Vaughn.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of West 17th Street.

Officers believe a 16-year-old was playing with a gun and accidentally discharged the weapon.

The bullet reportedly went through the chest of one of the teens and then also hit the other in the chest.

Police say the victims are 17 and 18 years old.

Both underwent surgery at Wadley Regional Medical Center and are still alive, according to police. At least one is reportedly still in critical condition.

Vaughn says detectives interviewed the 16-year-old after his father took him the Juvenile Detention Center.

The shooting is still under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116.

