18-wheeler crash causes delays on I-20

The Louisiana State Police are working to clear a crash Friday morning that happened on Interstate 20 near the Bossier and Webster parish line.

The crash happened just west of Goodwill Road.

The inside westbound lane is closed while crews work to clear the scene where the back side of an 18-wheeler truck overturned. The cab of the truck did not roll over.

The scene may take several honors to clear, according to police.

The left lanes are blocked I-20 East and West at Mile Marker 38, due to an accident. Congestion is minimal. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 16, 2017

Traffic is down to one lane in the area.

No serious injures were reported.

