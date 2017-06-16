Man runs after being grazed by bullet

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A man is recovering after he was grazed by a flying bullet Friday morning.

The victim told police he was riding his bike near the corner of Hollywood and Union avenues right before 2 a.m. when he was hit.

Police say shots were fired from a silver Chevy Impala and the victim was grazed on his leg.

He left the scene and police found him two miles away in the 4100 block of Saint Vincent Avenue.

He was taken to University Health and is now recovering.

No arrests have been made.

