Flyer aims to raise awareness of rabies threat in DeSoto Parish

After a rash of rabid skunks were found in DeSoto Parish since February, officials are asking residents to take precautions.

Another potentially rabid skunk was captured in De Soto Parish this morning. The skunk captured Tuesday becomes the 15th since February.

Beware if you see a skunk while you're out during the day.

They usually shy away from sunlight.

That tip and more are in a flyer being circulated in DeSoto Parish to increase awareness of the risks posed by skunks and rabies.

It lists symptoms of potentially rabid animals and things to do and not do to protect yourself, your family and your pets.

DeSoto Parish Animal Services personnel responded to 14 reports of rabid skunks from February to May 30, said Harold H. Renfro, the agency's director.

Four of those 14 have been confirmed by the state rabies laboratory in Baton Rouge.

"We are encouraging everyone to vaccinate their animals and be aware of wildlife acting abnormal," Renfro said.

"Please report skunks and bats to Animal Control that are showing abnormal behavior such as out in daylight hours."

The telephone number for DeSoto Parish Animal Services is (318) 871-2900.

