Caddo fire district improves its insurance class rating

Property owners in a southeastern Caddo Parish fire district soon might see a savings on their insurance.

Caddo Fire District 5 announced Thursday that its rating by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana has improved to Class 3.

"Previously, the district held a Class 4 rating," says a post on the Fire District's Facebook page.

"Thanks to the hard work of the men and women employed by Fire District 5 and to the generous support from our citizens, we were able to obtain this improved rating."

Fire departments are rated on a scale of 1 to 10 with 1 being the best classification.

Each improvement in the rating translates to a savings on the fire portion of a property owner's insurance bill.

"Residents of Fire District 5 are encouraged to contact their homeowners insurance company to make sure that this improved fire rating is applied," the Fire District posted.

Caddo Fire District 5 is bounded on the north by the Shreveport city limits, on the east by Red River, on the south by the DeSoto and Red River parish lines and on the west by Wallace Lake Road.

